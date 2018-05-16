Midday Fix: Former UN Rwandan Commander Lt. General Romeo Dallaire

Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire - Former UN Commander of Rwanda Peacekeeping Force
Naomi Kikoler, Deputy Director of the Center for the Prevention of Genocide - U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
Event:
The Midwest office of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual Chicago Next Generation benefit
May 16 at 6:30 PM
Morgan Manufacturing - 401 N. Morgan St., Chicago
TICKETS: $125 per person
RSVP through U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at 855.218.6836 or midwest@ushmm.org
https://www.ushmm.org/online/calendar/eventDetails.php?event=MWNEXTGENAF0518