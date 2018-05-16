Midday Fix: Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s Cars & Cops Car Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phil Cline, Founder & CEO Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Burt Richmond, Retired Architect and Managing Partner of Collectors' Car Garage

Event:

Cars & Cops is judged car show, which is a fund raiser for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and Community Outreach program to engage with the public over a common attraction: cars from grandfather’s time to today. Ninety six years of history – 1922 to 2018! The diversity of cars range from Pre-War, through Muscle Cars, Microcars, Sports Cars, Hot Rods, Customs, Exotics and Tuner cars, to satisfy all automobile interests and tastes.

Sunday, May 20th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Collectors’ Car Garage

2500 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL

www.cpdmemorial.org

http://www.collectorscargarage.com/