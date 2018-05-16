May 2018 ranks among warmest 9% on the books since 1871; some cooling ahead as “east” winds strengthen next 2 days-but overall “above normal” temp trend holds remainder of May; disturbance to introduce clouds/a few showers later Friday
Cubs-Braves game postponed due to weather, rescheduled for May
Central Illinois may get 2-3 inches of snow
WGN weather team fails miserably at Star Wars game show
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
Will it snow during today’s Chicago White Sox home opener?
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday – is it winter’s final blast?
Strong thunderstorms moving across portions of DeKalb and Kane Counties
Spring in sight in Chicago after historically cold April start
Cold temps on the way, freezing rain may develop
Thunderstorm warnings in the immediate Chicago area expiring, but more are on the way.
Flash Flood Watch tonight/Sunday morning for a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80
Severe Thunderstorm warning for southwestern Lee County until 4:45PM CDT
Showers and thunderstorms over the Chicago area this Monday morning