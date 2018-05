ORLANDO — A grandmother was surprised with concert tickets to see her favorite singer, Justin Timberlake — but the night got better before the show even started.

Bette Maloney, 88, got to meet Timberlake backstage before his May 14th show at Orlando’s Amway Center.

The 88-year-old reacted like any other crazed fan would, and even got to sneak in a kiss on his cheek.

But there was another highlight — Timberlake even mentioned her on stage.

