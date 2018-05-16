× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Atlanta

* Both the Braves and Cubs have been starting games off on the right foot this season. The Cubs have a +32 run differential in innings 1-3, the Braves are +31. Only the Yankees are better at +35.

*The trio of Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis has combined for 66 extra-base hits, most of any NL trio (t-2nd in MLB). The Cubs’ trio of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras has 64 extra base hits, second in the NL.

* Both of these teams have played good baseball against quality opponents; the Cubs (14-12) and Braves (18-13) are each sitting above .500 themselves against teams with winning records.

* Brandon McCarthy has an excellent 1.11 ERA in five career games against the Cubs (four starts).