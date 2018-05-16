Commuter Complaints: Why did the jaywalker cross the road?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All over Chicago, people pop across the street – taking the shortest path to get where they’re going instead of the safest.

The term jaywalking dates back to the early 1900’s. Some believe it even originated in Chicago. In the 30’s the WPA, or Works Progress Administration, published an anti-jaywalking poster as it became a problem in many urban areas.

Fast forward to 2018 and you will find jaywalking everywhere in Chicago, not just people crossing in the middle of the street but also crossing in an intersection against the light.

In China jaywalking has become such a problem authorities are implementing new strategies to stop it. In central China knee high sprayers shoot water at people who try to cross too early and several big cities there are now using facial recognition technology to snap photos of jaywalkers which are then displayed on large screens with their names in an effort to shame them.