‘All clear’ at Ogilvie station after unattended luggage found; Metra UP trains delayed

CHICAGO -- Emergency officials have given the "all clear" at the Ogilvie Transportation Center.
The first and second floor of 500 W. Madison Street was evacuated so police could investigate a “suspicious item” left on the station platform Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
Emergency crews responded just after 10 a.m. to the Level 2 Hazmat.
Chicago police say the response was due to an unattended piece of luggage that was left at the end of the train platform near the entrance to the "mall" area.
The Chicago police Bomb and Arson Unit were called in to investigate the scene.
According to Metra, all service on UP trains have been restored and may be operating with extensive delays.
No injuries have been reported.
41.883027 -87.640533