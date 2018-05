Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- Nine people were injured after a car collided with an ambulance in the western suburbs Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the ambulance was carrying a patient and had its lights and sirens going when it was t-boned by a minivan at the intersection of Galena and West around 4 p.m.

There is no word on any of the victims' conditions.

Police are urging people to avoid the intersection if possible.