2 shot in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO – Two people were shot in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to officials.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 53-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The other victim, a 46-year-old man, was hit in the back and the arm and was transported to Norwegian American Hospital.

There is no information on their conditions.

No one is in custody.