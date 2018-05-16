2 shot in Humboldt Park, police say
CHICAGO – Two people were shot in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to officials.
The shooting happened on the 1400 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
A 53-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
The other victim, a 46-year-old man, was hit in the back and the arm and was transported to Norwegian American Hospital.
There is no information on their conditions.
No one is in custody.
34.096377 -118.356810