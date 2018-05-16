1,800 Chicago area Carson’s employees will soon be laid off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – New information was released on planned layoffs as Carson's stores prepare to go out of business.

The latest state filings show 1,800 people will lose their jobs at some Chicago-area Carson's stores. Layoffs begin on June 5th. Longtime customers are sad to see another major retailer go.

Last month, parent company Bon-Ton announced the shuttering of all of its department stores.

The monthly report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shows more than 300 Carson's workers in Orland Park will be out of work.

"It's terrible," said one longtime customer. "It's one of my favorite stores."