× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Pittsburgh

* The Chicago White Sox led 4-0 in both games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last week, but the Pirates came back to win in each game. On the season, the White Sox have the second-most losses (13) in MLB during which they were leading at any point.

* The White Sox are 2-11 in their last 13 games, having halted a seven-game losing streak with a win in the series-finale at the Cubs. The South Siders are the last team to reach double-digit wins this season.

* The Pirates have gone 5-1 in their last six. In their five wins, the Pirates bullpen recorded wins in four of them. Since May 1, Pittsburgh’s rotation ERA (5.50) is the second-highest in the National League (highest: Miami Marlins – 5.58)

* Chicago’s 24-year-old starter, Reynaldo Lopez, has the third-lowest ERA this season among qualified pitchers younger than 25. He has had six games this season where he has gone five-plus innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed without earning a win, most in MLB this season.

* Pittsburgh’s Gregory Polanco has an extra-base hit (two home runs and two doubles) in each of his last four games. On the season, 58.1 percent of his total hits have gone for extra bases, the fifth-highest percentage in the National League for hitters with 100 plate appearances.

* Pirates playing in the outfield have hit the most home runs (tied with two teams – 22) and recorded the second-fewest strikeouts (98, fewest: Atl – 92) among outfield units in the National League this season.