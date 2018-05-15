× What present do I get for someone who loves weather?

Dear Tom,

My boyfriend is a huge weather enthusiast. What present do I get for someone who loves weather so much?

— Izzy Ramirez, Chicago

Dear Izzy,

There are a multitude of gifts that you can get for people in love with the weather. There are numerous weather instruments available that provide continuous readings of barometric pressure, temperature, humidity and dew point, rainfall and wind. Many are wireless and have Wi-Fi connections, allowing the monitoring of home weather conditions anywhere there is an internet connection. There are also subscription weather applications and databases that provide access to weather conditions, models and Doppler radar on a computer or mobile device. Weather-related books and magazines would also make a great gift along with weather-themed apparel.