Vinnie Duber joins Sports Feed Tuesday to talk Cubs and White Sox

CHICAGO - With the first of two City Series a behind them, the Cubs and White Sox moved on with the second month of their seasons on Tuesday - each with different storylines.

The Cubs are trying to live up to the standard they've set the last four years, hoping that Yu Darvish and Jose Quintana can get back on track like they'd hoped when they were acquired over the past year.

Meanwhile the White Sox head to Pittsburgh as their long second season of rebuilding continues, short on victories but not on hope for what could be to come in the future. Yes, that could be a few years away.

Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago discussed both teams on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch both segments in the video above or below.