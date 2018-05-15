× The Bulls look for some hometown luck in the NBA Draft Lottery

CHICAGO – Ten years ago, they hit the lottery, and a new era of their franchise was born.

True, it didn’t end with a championship, one the franchise has now been void of for two decades. Yet Derrick Rose proved to be one of the most electrifying players in franchise history before injuries, won an MVP, and ushered in a stretch where the Bulls were standing in the NBA’s top group of teams.

None of that would have happened, or at least as fast, had it not been for a stroke of luck on May 20, 2008 in Secaucus, New Jersey. With a 1.7 percent chance of getting the top pick, the Bulls got lucky, drawing the first ping-pong ball, and then taking Rose with the top pick.

Now in the midst of a post-Rose rebuild, the Bulls are hoping for a stroke of luck in their own back yard.

For the first time, the NBA will hold their annual draft lottery in Chicago, as the selections will be announced at 6:30 PM on Tuesday at the Palmer House Hilton. The Bulls will be represented by president and COO Michael Reinsdorf for the official selection announcement, as they hope to beat out 15 other teams for the coveted pick.

It’s not quite 2008 odds, but they are stacked against the Bulls on Tuesday as they enter with the sixth-best odds to take the top picks. They’ve got a 5.3 percent chance a at the top selection with a little better 18.3 percent shot at a Top Three pick.

Three times in lottery has team with the sixth-worst record ended up with the No. 1 pick.

1989 – Sacramento Kings – Pervis Ellison – C – Louisville

2005 – Milwaukee Bucks – Andrew Bogut – C – Utah

2007 – Portland Trail Blazers – Greg Oden – C- Ohio State

Such luck has come to Bulls one other time outside of 2008 since the lottery was started by the NBA in 1985. The first time was in 1999 – the year after the team’s six-championship dynasty disbanded. That year the team had the third-best odds to get the selection, but with the late Jerry Krause there for the selections, the Bulls got the right to select Duke’s Elton Brand with the No. 1 pick.

Oddly enough, he will be there representing the Sixers as the General Manger of the team’s G-League franchise the Delaware Blue Coats. Maybe he’ll see the Bulls get some luck again, only this time on their home turf.