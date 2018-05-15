Robbery suspects force women to drive to ATMs at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are searching for two men suspected of robbing women on the North Side.

Police say the women were approached in their cars and forced to drive to multiple ATMs at gunpoint.

Police say the first incident happen in the 3200 block of N. Pulaski on May 9 around 11:30 a.m. The second happened four days later in the 2200 block of West Diversy between 3 and 4 p.m.

Both victims were forced to drive to multiple ATMs in the 460 block of W Diversey and withdraw money. The suspects then made the victims drive to a different location where the suspects fled the car.

The suspects are described as two male Hispanics, 30 to 50 years old. One had partial grey hair. The second had a ponytail and glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police (312) 744-8263.