× Police chase leads to fiery crash

CHICAGO — A police pursuit led to a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon.

The police chase started around 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street. Two 20-year-old men were walking down the street when police said two other men exited the Honda and fired at them, hitting them both.

The shooting led to a police chase of the Honda. The car ended up rear-ending a Volvo at Jackson Boulevard and Independence Street. The driver of the Volvo was shaken up, but expected to be OK.

The two suspects fled on foot and soon after the car caught fire. No one was hurt.

Tuesday’s chase follows one from last Thursday when a 55-year-old woman was killed.

The suspect, 22-year-old Curtis Pugh of Matteson, Ill., was the driver and has been charged with first degree murder.

Police tried to stop the car as part of a narcotics investigation.