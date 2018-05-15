Planners offer new proposals for Chicago’s segregation woes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago planners are offering some new proposals on how to desegregate the city.

The recommendations just released by the Metropolitan Planning Council are billed as a roadmap to finally tackle decades of racial segregation in Chicago.

The authors claim that, without intervention or policy changes, Chicago will only become more segregated.

The issue is highlighted by the lack of affordable housing for low-income Chicagoans, the subject of a WGN Cover Story exactly a year ago.

Since then, the planning council has worked with over a hundred partners to come up with recommendations aimed at breaking institutional barriers that perpetuate inequity.

Among the proposals, expansion of the CHA voucher program, adoption of a city earned income tax credit, and elimination of monetary bail.

Advocates say implementing the changes could close the gap in home ownership.

According to the planning council, only 39 percent of African-Americans are homeowners in the Chicago area, compared to 74 percent of whites and 51 percent of Latinos.

The report cites entrenched racism and inequity in lending.

You can find the full report and recommendations at www.metroplanning.org.