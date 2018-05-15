Missing 3-month-old girl believed to be in danger, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for a missing 3-month-old girl who may be in danger.

Royalty Wolf was last seen Monday night, with her biological mother, Mikequera Randolph, near the 1500 block of South Avers.

The mother was in the middle of a supervised visit with Royalty when they both went missing. The visit was being monitored.

The child was wearing pink pajamas. Mikequera was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and has a tattoo on her chest of a heart.

She's known to frequent the area around Pulaski and Ferdinand in Humboldt Park.

It is unclear if the state has custody of Royalty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.