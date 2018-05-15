Midday Fix: Campaign 2 Save Lives – event to help those battling leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason Chan, Chicago Director/GM of Katana

www.KatanaChicago.com

Event:

First Annual C2SL Icon of Chicago Award

Wednesday, May 16 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Katana (339 N Dearborn St.) Campaign 2 Save Lives honors Chicago Icon Jason Chan at Katana. Tickets are available online for $150 per ticket or $1,500 for a table of 10. Net proceeds from this event will benefit the LEUKEMIA TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH PROGRAM under the direction of Jessica K. Altman, MD and Olga Frankfurt, MD at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Care Center of Northwestern University. The mission of "Campaign 2 Save Lives. (C2SL)" is to actively support groundbreaking research in translational medicine by expanding the capacity to conduct individualized genetic sequencing & analysis, supporting scientific and clinical trials to enhance existing therapies and uncover new therapies to bring patients the most effective treatment and improve patient outcomes.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/c2sl-2018-icon-of-chicago-tickets-42721467058

http://cancer.northwestern.edu/

http://cancer.northwestern.edu/about/donate-volunteer/campaign-2-save-lives/index.html