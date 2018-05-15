Meghan Markle’s dad may have changed his mind, hopes to attend royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the royal wedding after all.

The website TMZ quotes Thomas Markle as saying he now wants to come to the wedding Saturday in Windsor, if doctors allow it.

On Monday, the elder Markle was quoted by the celebrity news site as saying he would not attend the wedding to avoid embarrassing his daughter or the royal family, amid criticism over his decision to pose for wedding-preparation shots taken by a paparazzi agency.

Thomas Markle also said he suffered a heart attack last week.

On Tuesday, TMZ quoted him as saying “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle.”

But he also reportedly said doctors are still performing tests and he is not sure whether he will be released from the hospital in time for Saturday’s wedding.