Lunchbreak: Big Mike Burger

Michael Jordan’s Steak House is celebrating National Burger Month with a rotating selection of featured burgers throughout this month.
Michael Jordan’s Steak House
505 N. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
312-321-8823
http://mjshchicago.com/happenings/
Recipe:
Big Mike Burger
By Executive Chef Craig Couper
Serves 4
Ingredients:
Burger
- 4 Linz Burger Patties
- 4 Sesame Brioche Burger Buns
- 8 slices of Butter Kase Cheese
- 4 TBL of Big Mike Special Sauce (recipe below)
- 4 leaves of iceberg lettuce
- 8 slices Charred Onion
- 12 slices Kosher Pickle
- Salt to taste
- Ground Pepper to taste
Big Mike Special Sauce
- 1 cup Sour Cream
- 1 TBL horseradish prepared
- ½ cup Dijon Mustard
- ¼ cup Honey
- 1 TBL Shallot, minced
- 1 tsp Cajun Seasoning
- 2 tsp Sherry Vinegar
- 1 tsp Worcestershire
Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl.
Method:
- Season burger patty with salt and pepper.
- Cook over charcoal coals to your desired doneness.
- Top each burger with two slices of Butter Kase Cheese and allow to melt.
- Butter both sides of the bun and cook on the grill until golden brown and toasted.
- Spoon Big Mike Special Sauce on both sides of the bun (1 TBL per burger).
- Top the bottom of each bun with one leaf of iceberg lettuce.
- Place the burger patty on top of the lettuce, top with pickles (3 slices each) and onion (2 slices each).
- Serve with great summer sides like ramp-potato salad, sliced heirloom tomatoes with basil and balsamic or grilled sweet corn.