× ESPN to release a 10-episode series on the career of Michael Jordan

CHICAGO – It’s a popular debate that only increased as the man currently playing continues to find success.

Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: Who is better?

Debates have come from both sides, with those rooting for the Cavaliers’ star having the benefit of seeing him play live.

Thanks to ESPN, those from the new generation will get the chance to catch-up on the incredible career of “His Airness”

As part of their “30 for 30” sports documentary series, ESPN is creating a new program featuring Jordan’s incredibly successful tenure with the Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s, with a primary emphasis on his last championship season with the team in 1997-1998.

It will feature ten, one-hour episodes slated to be released in 2019. Jason Hehir, who directed the “30 for 30” on the Chicago Bears in 2016, will do the same for this series.

According to a news release from ESPN, the program will have full participation of Jordan along with other member’s of the Bulls’ teams that won six championships from 1991-1998. It will featured clips from a collection of 500 hours of behind-the-scenes footage of the team’s run to a pair of three-peats.