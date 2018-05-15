× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Atlanta

* The Braves beat the Cubs in their makeup game yesterday at Wrigley Field, 6-5. Despite the loss, Chicago owns a 16-7 record over Atlanta since 2015, its best record against any club it has faced at least five times in that span.

* The Cubs have won each of the last three series played in Atlanta, including sweeping all three games at SunTrust Park in 2017. They have never won four consecutive series in Atlanta, as they last won four straight road series against the Braves from 1963 to 1964 when they were in Milwaukee.

* The Braves have 25 wins through 40 games of a season for the 13th time since moving to Atlanta in 1966. They made the postseason nine of the previous 12 times, with the exceptions being 2007, the 1994 strike season and 1983.

* Ozzie Albies’ 13 home runs are tied for the most by a second baseman through 40 team games of a season since 1913 along with Chase Utley for the 2008 Phillies, Jay Bell for the 1999 Diamondbacks and Rogers Hornsby for both the 1925 and 1922 Cardinals.

* Mike Foltynewicz has allowed five or fewer hits and three or fewer runs in seven of his eight starts this year. His seven such starts are tied with Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino and Blake Snell for the third most in baseball, trailing only Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander’s eight starts.

* In his lone career start against the Braves on April 13 of this season, Yu Darvish took the loss while allowing four runs (all earned) and a season-high nine hits in 4.2 innings. He has a 6.00 ERA this season, his highest mark through six games of any season in his career (previous high was 3.09 in 2016).