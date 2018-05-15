Chicago Sky head coach & GM Amber Stocks previews the 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The WNBA season is fast approaching, and so is the second season for the Chicago Sky's head coach and general manager.

Amber Stocks is getting ready to put the 2018 team on the floor Saturday against the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She'll have a lot of work to do before then as she sets the roster for the squad and puts a rotation together for the upcoming campaign.

She'll also have to coach up a number of young players, including three draft picks that include first round selections Diamond DeShields and Gabby Williams.

Amber took some time to stop by Sports Feed to discuss the Sky as they approach the 2018 season, giving some insights on her coaching philosophy to Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday.

You can watch Amber's discussion in the video above or below.