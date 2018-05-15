× Chicago cop pleads guilty to sex trafficking of 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO – A veteran Chicago police officer pleaded guilty to soliciting sex with a 14-year-old girl and three other teenage girls over several years.

The Chicago Tribune reports that William Whitley, 61, agreed to a plea deal on Tuesday for sex trafficking of a minor.

He was a 27-year veteran of the force when his name came up in a police investigation.

The Tribune said he pleaded guilty to paying the 14-year-old about $60 to $150 for each of the multiple sex acts with her between June and September 2015.

The plea agreement said Whitley would typically text the girl to come to his apartment before he went to work his police shift. He often kept a loaded gun under his pillow, the Tribune said.

He faces at least 10 years in prison and possibly as much as a life sentence.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Sept. 4.