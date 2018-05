Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- Customers say they're lucky to be alive after a car plowed into a north suburban pawn shop.

A Volkswagon sedan plowed into the A&B Jewelry and Loan on Dempster in Skokie.

Customers dove out of the way as the car crashed through the window. It was caught on security camera.

The shop owner suffered some cuts from the flying glass.

Police have not said if the driver will be charged.