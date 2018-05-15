An avenue of art awaits you at the Red Line Morse stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Situated in the heart of Rogers Park, the Morse Stop of the CTA Red Line seems to exude the pulse of all this community has to offer. Stepping out of the station located near near Morse and Glenwood avenues the importance of art instantly hits your senses.

Sandi Price is the executive director for the Rogers Park Business Alliance, which launched the mile of murals project 11 years ago to revitalize this community.

“Rogers Park is well known for its love of public art,” she said. “We’re doing long walls, underpasses, viaducts, all through that whole area.”

All along the train line on Glenwood from Estes to Pratt, beautiful brightly colored murals painted by artists from all over.

There are 19 in all and still growing. Walking tours outline the themes and information on all the artists.

On the route is Rogers Park Provisions with products mostly made by local artisans. They have everything from beautiful candles and greeting cards, to interesting wines, spirits and delectables.

And a trip to this area wouldn’t be complete without a stop in the Heartland Café, a staple in the neighborhood for healthier fare since 1976.

Everything is made from scratch from Philly cheese steak made with seitan, bison or vegetarian chili, muffins and cornbread, the plant-based Impossible Burger and organic smoothies.

There’s a natural food grocery market on site that focused on organic and gluten free.

And not only does Heartland offer live music, but also political events in support of important causes and candidates.

It’s an active business in a very active community, just steps from the Red Line and the beach.

More on Red the Red Line