For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Storms roll through Chicago area, more expected overnight
-
Storms possible with warmer weather
-
Scattered storms, cloudy skies expected Monday
-
Warm weather sticks around; Storms throughout area
-
Severe weather hits Chicago area; Thunderstorm Warnings issued, damage reported
-
Showers, storms possible this week
-
-
Snow expected overnight, morning commute could be messy
-
Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday night
-
Another round of showers expected tonight
-
Search for spring in Chicago continues
-
Afternoon storms blow through Chicago area
-
-
More snow headed toward Chicago area
-
Snow moving through area, cold, chilly temps
-
Will it snow during today’s Chicago White Sox home opener?