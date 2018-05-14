× Thunderstorms approaching the Chicago area – Mesoscale Discussion – Watch Unlikely

An area of showers and isolated strong thunderstorms is moving east across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, approaching the Chicago area early this Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the immediate Chicago area and eventually northwest Indiana this morning (see outlined area on the headlined map). There is a risk of localized flood-producing downpours in the stronger storms. Only isolated occurrences of large hail are expected, and as of 3:30AM CDT the probability of a Watch issuance is only 5%.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…