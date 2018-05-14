Student takes Danny DeVito cardboard cutout to prom

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.

WHTM-TV reports Allison Closs and her famous two-dimensional date joined other Carlisle High School seniors Friday for prom. Closs purchased the cutout of DeVito online for $100 along with a $20 scooter she used to move the figure with.

Cross said she was having a hard time finding a date, so she got the idea to bring the cutout.

Closs made a video on her YouTube channel describing what her night was like with the cutout. She said some people gave her weird looks, but most people thought DeVito was the life of the party.

DeVito starred in the classic TV series “Taxi” and films including “Twins” and “Batman Returns.” He also starred in the hit comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”