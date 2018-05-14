× Strong thunderstorms rolling through Cook County and headed out into Lake Michigan where a Special Marine Warning has been issued

Strong thunderstorm moving continue east thorough the Chicago area producing heavy rain and hail.

Dime to nickle size hail reported at Lemont at 6:08 pm

Heavy rain at Carol Stream 1.00 inch in 24 minutes reported at 6:03 pm

As storms exit the city they will move into Lake Michigan where a Special Marine Warning will be in effect until 8:30 pm

Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 623 PM CDT MON MAY 14 2018 LMZ740>745-777-779-150130- /O.CON.KLOT.MA.W.0009.000000T0000Z-180515T0130Z/ 623 PM CDT MON MAY 14 2018 ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT... For the following areas... Burns Harbor to Michigan City IN... Calumet Harbor IL to Gary IN... Gary to Burns Harbor IN... Lake Michigan from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City in 5NM offshore to Mid Lake... Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL 5NM offshore to Mid Lake... Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL... Wilmette Harbor to Northerly Island IL... Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL... At 621 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 7 nm northeast of Montrose Harbor to 35 nm west of Michigan City, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.