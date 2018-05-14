× Showers and thunderstorms over the Chicago area this Monday morning

Update 5:45AM CDT... Individual thunderstorms will continue to move east as the wide band of showers/thunderstorms slowly sags south this morning. The main threat with these storms will be locally heavy downpours and small hail. Regional Weather Radar Mosaic... _______________________________________________ ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OGLE...LEE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB...SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT... At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rockford to Oregon to near Dixon. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Rochelle, Oregon, Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Walton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Amboy, Polo, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Kingston and Stillman Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.