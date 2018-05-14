Showers and thunderstorms over the Chicago area this Monday morning

Update 5:45AM CDT...
Individual thunderstorms will continue to
move east as the wide band of
showers/thunderstorms slowly sags south
this morning. The main threat with these
storms will be locally heavy downpours
and small hail.
Regional Weather Radar Mosaic...
_______________________________________________
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OGLE...LEE...NORTHWESTERN DE
KALB...SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT...
At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Rockford to Oregon to near Dixon. Movement
was east at 35 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Rochelle,
Oregon, Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Walton, Poplar Grove, Byron,
Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Amboy, Polo, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Kingston
and Stillman Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.