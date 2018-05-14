× Strong thunderstorms moving through portions of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties

ILZ012>014-142315- Kane IL-Cook IL-DuPage IL- 539 PM CDT MON MAY 14 2018 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANE...DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT... At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Schaumburg to Aurora. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Park Ridge, Addison, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Rolling Meadows and Morton Grove. Including the following interstates... I-290 between mile markers 1 and 11. I-294 I-355 Indiana I-80 Indiana I-90 Indiana I-94 Indiana I-65 This includes... A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.