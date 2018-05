× Strong thunderstorms moving across portions of DeKalb and Kane Counties

At 349PM CDT Weather radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cortland/ Sycamore moving northeast at 30 miles per hour. Half-inch hail and wind gusts to 50 miles per hour may occur with this developing storm.

Locations impacted include…

DeKalb..Elburn..Cortland..Maple Park..Lily Lake..Virgil and Burlington.

A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10PM CDT.