× Strong Thunderstorms in northwest Indiana – portions of Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties until 8AM CDT

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY... FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...PORTER... EASTERN LAKE AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 800 AM CDT... At 726 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Town Of Pines to near Lincoln Hills to near Enos. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Dime to peny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Crown Point, Chesterton, Lake Station, Lowell, Porter, De Motte, Hebron, Burns Harbor, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Pembroke, Lakes Of The Four Seasons, Dunns Bridge and Wheeler.