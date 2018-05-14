× Storms moving into the far western portions of the Chicago Metro area- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of DeKalb and Kane counties until 5:15 pm

UPDATE: 5:05pm The severe thunderstorm that prompted the warning for portions of Kane and DeKalb counties has weakened and the warning is no longer in effect. No severe weather warnings are in effect at this time, but Severe Thunderstorm Watch #90 remains in effect for the entire Illinois portion of the Chicago Metro area until 10pm CDT this evening +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ UPDATE: 5:00 pm 3/4 inch hail (dime to penny size) reported east of Sycamore at 4:51 pm. Severe thunderstorm warning remain in effect until 5:15 pm for west-central Kane County but the warning for central DeKalb County has been canceled. +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 423 PM CDT MON MAY 14 2018 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central De Kalb County in north central Illinois... West central Kane County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT * At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malta, or 7 miles southwest of Sycamore, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sycamore, Genoa, DeKalb, Cortland, Maple Park, Malta and Virgil. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.