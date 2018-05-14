× Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all Chicago-area counties in northeast Illinois until 10PM CDT

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10PM CDT for a good portion of northern and central Illinois including all of the Chicago area Illinois counties (blue-shaded area on the headlined map above). Severe weather threats include large hail up to 2-inches in diameter and winds gusts to 70 miles per hour.

Severe thunderstorms could develop at anytime in this warm moist unstable atmosphere over the Chicago area, but the most likely period looks to be this evening. Following are the Illinois counties included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BOONE BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLINTON COOK DE KALB DE WITT DUPAGE FAYETTE FORD FULTON GREENE GRUNDY HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY IROQUOIS JERSEY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL KNOX LAKE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCHENRY MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE OGLE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO WOODFORD