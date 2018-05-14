Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all Chicago-area counties in northeast Illinois until 10PM CDT

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10PM CDT for a good portion of northern and central Illinois including all of the Chicago area Illinois counties (blue-shaded area on the headlined map above). Severe weather threats include large hail up to 2-inches in diameter and winds gusts to 70 miles per hour.

Severe thunderstorms could develop at anytime in this warm moist unstable atmosphere over the Chicago area, but the most likely period looks to be this evening. Following are the Illinois counties included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   ADAMS                BOND                BOONE               
   BROWN                BUREAU              CALHOUN             
   CASS                 CHAMPAIGN           CHRISTIAN           
   CLINTON              COOK                DE KALB             
   DE WITT              DUPAGE              FAYETTE             
   FORD                 FULTON              GREENE              
   GRUNDY               HANCOCK             HENDERSON           
   HENRY                IROQUOIS            JERSEY              
   KANE                 KANKAKEE            KENDALL             
   KNOX                 LAKE                LA SALLE            
   LEE                  LIVINGSTON          LOGAN               
   MACON                MACOUPIN            MADISON             
   MARSHALL             MASON               MCDONOUGH           
   MCHENRY              MCLEAN              MENARD              
   MERCER               MONROE              MONTGOMERY          
   MORGAN               MOULTRIE            OGLE                
   PEORIA               PIATT               PIKE                
   PUTNAM               ROCK ISLAND         SANGAMON            
   SCHUYLER             SCOTT               SHELBY              
   ST. CLAIR            STARK               TAZEWELL            
   WARREN               WHITESIDE           WILL                
   WINNEBAGO            WOODFORD