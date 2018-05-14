× Severe Thunderstorm warning for southwestern Lee County until 4:45PM CDT

UPDATE 4:23 pm Quarter size hail reported south of Walton in Lee County at 4:15pm ====================================== Update 4:15PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEE COUNTY... At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Amboy and Sublette.

________________________________________________________ Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 400 PM CDT MON MAY 14 2018 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT * At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut, or 8 miles southwest of Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Walton, Amboy and Sublette.