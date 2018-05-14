× Warning expired – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Ogle and Winnebago Counties until 5:30AM CDT

Update 5:30AM CDT... The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired - storms have weakened and moved out of the area. ___________________________________________________________________ Update 4:56AM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OGLE AND SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 456 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Forreston, or 7 miles northwest of Mount Morris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Byron, Pecatonica, Forreston, Leaf River and Adeline.

__________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Southwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 530 AM CDT * At 442 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shannon, or 11 miles east of Mount Carroll, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Byron, Pecatonica, Forreston, Leaf River and Adeline.