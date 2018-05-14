Warning expired – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Ogle and Winnebago Counties until 5:30AM CDT

Update 5:30AM CDT...

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has
expired - storms have weakened and 
moved out of the area.
___________________________________________________________________

Update 4:56AM CDT...


...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN OGLE AND SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 456 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Forreston, or 7
miles northwest of Mount Morris, moving east at 45 mph.



HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Byron, Pecatonica, Forreston, Leaf River and Adeline.

__________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Southwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 530 AM CDT * At 442 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shannon, or 11 miles east of Mount Carroll, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Byron, Pecatonica, Forreston, Leaf River and Adeline.