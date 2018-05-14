× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of north central and northeast Illinois until 9:45 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 945 PM CDT

* At 854 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malta, or

near Shabbona, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sycamore, Yorkville, Little Rock, Plano, Rochelle, Sandwich,

Shabbona, DeKalb, Sugar Grove, Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley,

Somonauk, Waterman, Maple Park, Malta, Lily Lake, Virgil, Creston

and Lee.