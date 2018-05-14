Person of interest in custody hours after fleeing traffic stop, aiming gun at Porter County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. -- A person of interest is in custody for questioning after an incident in which a motorcyclist pulled a gun on a sheriff’s deputy, who then shot multiple times at the suspect before the suspect fled into a wooded area, according to police.

Indiana State Police said it started around 1:15 a.m. Monday when the officer responded to a call, and saw a motorcycle driving 80 miles per hour on the highway.

The officer tried to stop the orange Kawasaki sport motorcycle -- but it kept going.

Police said the officer chased the motorcycle into the Portage city limits.

The motorcycle driver lost control on Lenburg Road, and struck a street sign.

The man tumbled from the bike and ran into some nearby woods, where he reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, according to state police.

The Porter County Sheriff deputy pulled out his gun and fired several times as the man ran.

The officer was not harmed, and there is no word on whether the fleeing male was struck by bullets.

Police say someone was taken into custody after a search warrant was served on a home in Liberty Township.