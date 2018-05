Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure Pat Tomasulo is not a mother, and lacks the requisite parts and temperament, but who says he can't celebrate Mother's Day with the best of 'em! Watch as he takes four moms out on this week's Man of the People show.

They have no idea what they're in for.

"Man of the People" airs at 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Subscribe to Pat's YouTube Channel at youtube.com/ManofthePeopleTV.