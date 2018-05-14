Lunchbreak: Seared sea scallops with slow roasted tomatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mitchell Schmieding, Director of Operations for Benny’s Chop House

Benny’s Chop House

444 N. Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

312-626-2444

www.bennyschophouse.com

Recipe:

Benny’s Chop House Seared Sea Scallops with Slow-Roasted Heirloom Tomato

Entrée Portions

Ingredients

Slow Roasted Tomatoes

2 pints heirloom cherry tomatoes

2 cloves garlic chopped coarsely

2 cups extra virgin olive oil

3 sprigs basil

2 sprigs thyme

Salt and pepper

Scallops

12 U-10 Sea Scallops

Splash of extra virgin olive oil

1 oz. butter

Salt and pepper

Sauce for Scallops

2 teaspoons garlic minced

2 teaspoons shallot minced

White wine

Lemon

Parsley

Basil

Directions

Slow Roasted Tomatoes

Step one: Preheat oven at 250 degrees.

Step two: Place all ingredients into a small roasting dish, carefully mix together.

Step three: Cook uncovered in oven for two hours. Take out of oven, let it cool and set aside.

Can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to one week

Scallops

Step one: Add extra virgin olive oil to a nonstick sauté pan.

Step two: Warm on stove.

Step three: Add sea scallops to pan until golden brown in color.

Step four: Add butter.

Step five: Stir for about a minute.

Step six: Place scallops in warm entrée dish.

Scallop Sauce

Step one: Add garlic to the same nonstick sauté pan that was used for scallops.

Step two: Add shallot minced in extra virgin olive oil.

Step three: Deglaze with white wine.

Step four: Add about 4-5 per entrée of the slow-roasted tomatoes to pan.

Step five: Warm mixture and spoon over scallops.

Step six: Spritz with lemon.

Step seven: Garnish with chiffonade of fresh parsley and basil.