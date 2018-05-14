× Gov. Rauner proposes gun control measures, reinstating death penalty for some crimes

CHICAGO — Governor Bruce Rauner announced a host of gun control measures Monday that he says will make the streets safer.

Among them is a measure that would require a 72-hour wait period for all guns, including assault-style weapons.

The measure increases the wait period to buy an assault weapon from 24 to 72 hours.

He’s also proposing reinstating the death penalty for some crimes.

The governor also announced a plan to impose a complete ban on bump stocks.

The governor is also calling for greater transparency in sentencing and a reallocation of sales tax funds to increase public safety measures in schools.