× Flood Warning for Lake County, Illinois until 12:45PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday * At 641 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding. Up to two and a half inches of rain have already fallen. Law enforcement reported 132 closed due to standing water near O`Plaine Illinois. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake, Long Grove, Park City, Gages Lake and Venetian Village.