Easterly winds follow Monday’s storms

It was a pretty wet Monday across the Chicago area with a band of heavy rain moving through early in the morning triggering 1 to 2-inch rains across northernmost counties close to the Illinois-Wisconsin border with considerable flooding in Lake County. Later in the afternoon/evening severe thunderstorms with hail and heavy downpours moved through hitting hardest along and south of Interstate-88—the largest hail report was quarter-sized hail in West Chicago.

Rain will clear the area Tuesday forenoon, and high pressure centered just to the north will hold over our area the remainder of the workweek, bringing a steady stream of easterly winds, which will mean inland areas will warm into the 70s—even lower 80s with temperatures some 15 to 20-degrees cooler closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline.