Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Atlanta

*On Monday at Wrigley Field, the Atlanta Braves will play their 40th game in 2018, seeking their 25th win of the campaign. It would be a far cry from how long it took them to reach 25 wins in recent seasons (50 in 2015, 72 in 2016, 57 in 2017). The last time Atlanta was 25-15 or better through 40 games was in 2012 (25-15 en route to 94 wins and a playoff berth).

*The Braves (+56) and Cubs (+54) boast the top two run differentials among National League clubs. The Braves lead the NL in on-base percentage at .337 (only the Yankees, at .339, have a higher figure). The Cubs rank second in the NL and third in the majors with a .334 mark – thanks in part to their MLB-high 27 times hit by pitch.

*The Cubs have already slugged 19 home runs in the month of May – after they managed only 20 in April (though it should be noted that the team played only 23 April games, thanks in part to postponements).

*The Braves seem to have Kris Bryant’s number. He is hitting only .225 against them. His .201 BA vs. the White Sox is his only worst mark.

*Julio Teheran has faced the Cubs seven times in his career, and the Braves have won six of those games, dropping only his most recent start against the North Siders (4-3 at Atlanta last July).