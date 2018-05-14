Cashierless Amazon stores coming to Chicago

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 22: Amazon Go employee Mari Avellaneda stocks shelves using a mobile device at the Amazon Go store, on January 22, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. After more than a year in beta Amazon opened the cashier-less store to the public. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Amazon plans to open cashierless stores in Chicago and San Francisco, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The online shopping giant opened a cashierless store in Seattle this year and now wants to open more locations.

The company confirmed that Amazon Go stores would open in the two cities, but did not specify when, the Tribune said.

Shoppers enter the stores by scanning a smartphone app. Once inside the store, customers can grab what they need and just walk out. Overhead cameras keep track of what a customer buys and charges them after they leave, the Tribune said.

Reports say that the Chicago location will be near the Thompson Center in the Loop.