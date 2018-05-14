Beastie Boys cover band “She’s Crafty” performs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Winery at the Riverwalk, 11 W. Riverwalk South, announces a free performance by She’s Crafty on Thursday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. Raffles and proceeds from two specialty cocktails will benefit Chicago Period Project and Gilda’s Club Chicago.

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ unique, multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning album Hello Nasty ("Intergalactic"), Chicago’s all-female Beastie Boys tribute, She’s Crafty, features three MCs and one DJ: MCAmy (Amy Sumpter), MagRock (Maggie Tomasek), Ken D (Kendra Stevens), and DJ ENRG (Erica Reid). Hello Nasty is the Beastie Boys' fifth album, released a dozen years after their classic debut. It debuted at the top of the charts in seven countries, earned two GRAMMY® Awards, and was the band’s first project with Mix Master Mike (Michael Schwartz). The album is among the hip hop group’s most experimental and wide-ranging works.