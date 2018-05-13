× White Sox Game Notes For Sunday @ Chicago

* The Chicago Cubs have dominated the first two games of the Crosstown Classic this season, beating the Chicago White Sox 8-4 yesterday and 11-2 on Friday.

* The Cubs’ last 15 games have been streaky, as they won five games, then lost five games, and then won five games again. The Cubs have averaged 7.90 runs in wins and 2.07 runs in losses, making it the largest difference (5.83) in MLB. In their previous five-game winning streak, the Cubs averaged just 2.4 runs and hit .217.

* This has been the worst start for the White Sox in franchise history. They are the only team yet to reach 10 wins.

* Lucas Giolito has struggled mightily at Guaranteed Rate Field this season (13.89 ERA), but it is not the same story when pitching on the road (4.07). Kyle Hendricks is the opposite – he has a 4.50 ERA in three starts on the road this season compared to 2.20 in four starts at home.